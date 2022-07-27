WASHINGTON — In turnaround, Sen. Manchin says he has deal with top Democrat to cut health care and energy costs, reduce federal debt.
Most Read
-
2 dead from explosion, fire that rocked house in Hopkins
-
Driver in southern Minnesota injured by spray of gunfire, slams into downtown building
-
Target changes its digital order shipping in Twin Cities, other markets
-
Tony Dow, actor who played Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies at 77
-
US offers Russia deal for WNBA star Griner, another jailed American