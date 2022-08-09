In the first primary election for Hennepin County attorney in at least 30 years, a crowded race of seven candidates are vying to replace outgoing attorney Mike Freeman.

Though the office is nonpartisan, five of the candidates are Democrats, one is running as an independent and a former DFL state legislator is the sole Republican in the race that offers voters a diverse slate of candidates ranging from judges, public defenders, prosecutors and attorneys.

DFL candidates include retired Hennepin County District Judge Martha Holton Dimick; attorney Jarvis Jones, former president of the Hennepin County Bar Association and Minnesota State Bar Association; former chief public defender Mary Moriarty, who won the DFL party endorsement; Saraswati Singh, a Ramsey County prosecutor, and Minnesota House majority leader Ryan Winkler.

Paul Ostrow, former Minneapolis City Council president and assistant Anoka County attorney, said he associates as a Democrat but wanted to run his campaign independent of political parties. Tad Jude is a Republican and former Washington County judge, state legislator and Hennepin County commissioner.

Addressing a rise in violent crime in Minneapolis that has spilled over into some suburban communities remains a key public safety issue for all candidates, but many also say a top priority is addressing racial biases in the criminal justice system and holding officer misconduct accountable.

"Since George Floyd was murdered, more and more people are paying attention to what's happening in the criminal justice system," said Mark Haase, who ran against Freeman in 2018. "It's a real opportunity for people to have a large impact on our justice system in Hennepin County by being more thoughtful about who they vote for.

Most Minnesota county attorney races are uncontested. Only 13 of the state's 87 counties will see a two-person race come November, among them will be the top two vote-getters Tuesday in Hennepin County.

The Aug 9. primary voters will narrow the field down to two candidates who will advance to the November general election. The winner will make charging decisions related to a wide range of crimes while overseeing nearly 500 employees and a $65 million budget.