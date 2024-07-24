In the second such incident to occur in a matter of days, a dog attacked a child in Brooklyn Park before it was killed by police.

Police said a 7-year-old girl was attacked around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Janelle Avenue N. The girl suffered "superficial" injuries, according to the alert, but officers killed the dog when it tried to attack a boy as police secured the canine.

Authorities say the dog was at large in the area before it attacked the girl. The incident remains under investigation. Brooklyn Park police were unavailable for comment.

Tuesday's dog attack comes days after two dogs critically injured a three-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park. In that incident last Friday, officers fired at two pit bulls who were attacking the child, killing one dog and injuring the other. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition that day. The surviving dog was taken to an animal care facility.