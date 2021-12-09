MADISON, WIS. — Forget a rematch. The Minnesota and Baylor volleyball teams should do this every week.

Let the record show that the Gophers avenged their season-opening loss to Baylor in five tense, back-and-forth sets Thursday, 26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10, to advance to the NCAA Madison Regional final on Saturday.

It was a match in which the numbers matched the impenetrability of the opponents. Minnesota's hitting percentage was .166, and Baylor hit .176, the second-lowest mark of the season for each.

Now let's forget all that.

And what to remember?

It was the ferociousness of the attacks from Gophers hitters Stephanie Samedy, Jenna Wenaas and Airi Miyabe. It was the gravity-defying nature from their counterparts in Baylor attackers Yossiana Pressley, Avery Skinner and Lauren Harrison.

It was setter Melani Shaffmaster for Minnesota and Hannah Sedwick for Baylor alternating parabolic nightmares as they fed those hitters.

It was Gophers libero CC McGraw, returning from an illness, anchored in the middle, contorting her body to return those bombs from Pressley. It was Bears libero Shanel Bramschreiber returning the favor against Samedy.

It was the unending effort on defense from Minnesota middle blockers Ellie Husemann and Katie Myers and Bears blocker Kara McGhee.

It was Samedy, already among the greatest Gophers volleyball players ever, doing crossover dribbles behind the line, then shimmying her shoulders before she leapt to serve.

The match began the way most people figured it would: tense and dynamic.

The first set that featured 11 ties and six lead changes, as both teams struggled on the attack. Minnesota hit .163 and Baylor hit .179, but it wasn't for lack of firepower. Both teams showed their versatility on defense, tallying five blocks apiece.

For the Gophers, Samedy flew all over the court, finishing the set with six kills, seven digs and two blocks. Miyabe was ruthlessly efficient with five kills on seven attempts. Wenaas finished with two blocks and five kills. And Shaffmaster notched 13 assists and three digs.

But in the end, Baylor's athleticism, and a little luck, sealed the set, 28-26. Pressley finished with nine kills on 16 attempts and a set-high 11 points, and it was her ace — on a serve that clipped the top of the net — that changed the momentum, giving the Bears their first set point at 26-25.

They closed out the set, two points later, on a Pressley kill.

Minnesota made sure the second set had none of that drama. The Gophers raced to a 5-1 lead, winning 25-22 to even the match. Baylor tried to inch back in after the Gophers increased their lead to 19-12. The Bears got as close as three points but were consistently undone by service errors, committing six in the set. Minnesota finished with just seven kills in the second after 16 in the first.

Baylor returned the favor in the third, opening a 6-1 lead. The Bears found an extra gear against the Gophers attack, holding Samedy to two kills on 11 attempts and Miyabe to two on nine. Shaffmaster, anchoring the middle, found room to improvise and finished the set with four kills.

After those 11 ties and six lead changes in the first set, the second and third included just one tie and no lead changes.

Baylor, once again, found the early touch against Minnesota in the fourth set and took a 9-4 lead. But this time, there was a response. Trailing 16-13, the Gophers rallied with six straight points, including five with McGraw on the serve.

A crucial challenge by Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon turned what would have been a tie at 17 to an 18-16 lead for Minnesota. A kill by Samedy on the ensuing serve made it 19-16, and she did it again to win the set 25-23 and even the match at two sets.

The fifth set left nothing to want. Baylor led 6-2 but seemed to tense up midway through the set, with service errors, spikes into the net and failed returns. Minnesota clinched the match on a stunning 5-0 rally and won 15-10.

Minnesota's season-opening loss to Baylor also happened to take place in Madison. Now, the Gophers need one victory to reach the Final Four — they will face either Wisconsin or UCLA on Saturday in the regional final.

This season will continue and the stakes will rise. But moments from Thursday's match will remain vivid.

Early in the third set, with Baylor leading 3-1, Sedwick went back to serve for the Bears. The resulting rally encompassed 37 touches by the teams, including Wenaas' leaping, her stretching hand impossibly tapping a ball back into play. In the end Miyabe, who usually posts on the left side of the net, found herself about 50 feet from home, lunging two rows into the bleachers to try to save the point.

As the crowd rose to its feet, you could be forgiven if you wished this match would never end.