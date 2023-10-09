Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

As I sit here in the West, my heart is thousands of miles away — in the East, in Israel, where lives are being shattered by rockets and by acts of massacre and kidnapping.

The urge to break down in tears is a constant companion, an unbearable weight as I grapple with the senseless violence that has erupted yet again. The heartache is palpable not just for me but for countless others who watch in horror as the sky over Israel is lit up by rockets, and the streets are stained by the blood of innocent civilians.

This is the largest number of Jews killed in a single day since the Holocaust, a grim milestone that should shake the conscience of the world.

The horror we face is not orchestrated by Hamas alone. This reign of terror comes with the support, blessing and coordination of Iran, the world's most dastardly bad actor and state sponsor of terrorism. Their actions defy any sense of humanity. Coldblooded murder, the kidnapping of civilians and massacres are not acts of resistance; they are war crimes, plain and simple. Their weapons do not differentiate between soldier and civilian, adult and child; they are instruments of terror.

While I would like to offer a message of hope, the reality is dire. Yet even in this abyss of pain and suffering, I find a sliver of hope — not in the situation itself, but in the potential for change. That change can only come if our brothers and sisters of other faith backgrounds choose to speak out. To shout from the rooftops, to call their elected officials, to break the silence that so often accompanies these atrocities.

Your voice can amplify the call for peace and justice, and your condemnation of terror and hate can help tip the scales. Silence is often seen as neutrality, but in cases of injustice, it is anything but that.

Just a few days ago, I was outside my synagogue, swaying listlessly, my tears mixing with cries of "Am Yisrael Chai" ("The People of Israel Live"). It was Simchat Torah, a holiday that should be filled with joy and celebration. Instead, it became a stark reminder of the challenges we face, not just as Jews but as human beings. How do I explain to my children that this hatred is not new? That it is a dark cloud that has followed us through history, culminating in unthinkable tragedy? These are heavy questions, but they are not ours to bear alone.

The Jewish people have carried a message of hope for over 2,000 years — a hope that found partial fulfillment in the birth of the state of Israel. Yes, Israel is a complicated place, with challenges that need addressing. But the rockets that rain down on its cities are not a critique of policy; they are an expression of hate.

In the end, we are all threads in the same tapestry of life, interconnected in ways we may not always see. When one thread is pulled, the whole fabric is affected. Let us not unravel but instead strengthen the bonds that hold us together.

Your voice, your action and your courage can make all the difference. It's not about turning this moment of darkness into a dawn of new understanding and lasting peace, but about acknowledging the darkness and choosing to stand against it.

Avi S. Olitzky, formerly senior rabbi of Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park, is president and principal consultant of Olitzky Consulting Group. He's at avi@olitzkyconsulting.com.