DULUTH — Up to 700 Duluth households can expect free replacement of lead water lines this year and into next, thanks to the $240 million state investment signed into law by DFL Gov. Tim Walz this week.

On Thursday, Walz visited Duluth — a city with as many as 9,000 properties still using lead pipes — to tout the newly funded program intended to identify, remove and replace more than 100,000 lead service lines across the state, the largest single investment ever made to try to eliminate the toxin from drinking water.

The money pays for a program to identify homes and buildings that might be connected to a lead service line, while also offering grants through the state's Public Facilities Authority to help cover the costs to replace them.

At a press conference in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood, Mayor Emily Larson — whose home has lead pipes — praised the investment for both creating jobs and prioritizing health.

Knowing the toxic effects of lead poisoning, "we are just tremendously grateful for this," she said.

Duluth began full lead line replacements in 2022 with a pilot project funded by pandemic relief money. Construction resumed this month, and the city expects to dig out at least 80 lines by the end of July. The cost to do just one property is averaging $16,000 because of Duluth's rocky and hilly geography, said Jon Maruska, a city field engineer.

He estimated at least $100 million is necessary to finish every home in Duluth, a goal city leaders expect to eventually meet. In anticipation of federal and state money, the city planned $10 million in projects this year, and will seek another $10 million for next year.

The state support is "an unprecedented opportunity," to ensure safe drinking water, by quickening the pace of work and saving residents money, said Cyndi Falconer, who coordinates the city's lead removal program.

Duluth is setting up projects by Census tract across the city. Each replacement takes about a day. Projects in Lincoln Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods are next.

Walz cited a Minnesota health department study that estimated the high costs associated with the effects of lead poisoning, which can lead to brain and nervous system damage.

"So for the folks who say, wow, you're spending all this money to put into this — it's going to cost us about $800 million to a billion dollars to do this across the state of Minnesota," Walz said. "To do nothing will cost us $4 billion and it will harm countless Minnesotans."

By passing the proposal now, lawmakers said the state can unlock $43 million in federal infrastructure funding each year for the next several years to help cover the costs.