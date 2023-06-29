On the left, one of the smaller craft that shuttled folks to the island of summer delights. There were six. The Minnehaha was scuttled in 1926, rescued from the depths in 1980, and returned to service from 1996 to 2019. The steamer on the right was one of four, the others named for Excelsior, Minneapolis and St. Paul. They plied the waters from 1906 to 1911.

What fun you found at the end of the boat ride! A "music casino" with popular bands, a carousel, a roller coaster. A tall tower with a newfangled electrical beacon shone bright in the sky, enticing all to come and play.

The park was operated by the Twin Cities Rapid Transit Co., which coincidentally owned the convenient means to get there. In the Sunday Tribune of Feb. 20, 1906, the TCRT announced a contest. Name the new amusement park in Minnetonka. The winner would get a private streetcar trip for themselves and 50 friends on opening day.

The amusement park, said the contest, "will be fitted with sylvan bowers, sparkling fountains, shady woodland walks, a sand beach with bathing facilities, on a par with those at Saratoga and Newport, and every other modern convenience and luxury which can be secured." Today that means Wi-Fi; then it meant flush toilets and hot water.

The winning entry for the big amusement park on the big island known as "Big Island?"

Big Island Park.

The park closed after six seasons. Don't blame the name: It was honest as could be.