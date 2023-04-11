Three times in three weeks, Eden Prairie-based iMedia Brands postponed releasing its end-of-year earnings as the company is on the verge of delisting from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

After a year of challenges, iMedia — the parent company of shopping network ShopHQ and retailer Christopher & Banks — plans to sell several properties, including its Eden Prairie headquarters and television studios, in a series of sale-leaseback deals aimed to eliminate a large chunk of the company's debt.

Executives at the company have repeatedly delayed iMedia's earnings announcements since it was originally scheduled March 22 until they are able to close the sales with the fate of the business likely hinging on the transactions.

"We appreciate our investors and other stakeholders' patience with us over these past several weeks, and I personally apologize for this delay," said CEO Tim Peterman, in a statement this past weekend after pushing the earnings announcement from Tuesday to Wednesday morning. "We are in the final stages of completing five financing transactions that we intend to close simultaneously. When completed, these transactions will materially decrease our outstanding debt and improve our credit profile as a company."

Peterman said he expected the transactions, which he didn't detail, to close Monday or Tuesday. There has been no further updates from the company.

Wednesday is also iMedia's deadline to file a plan to correct the company's share price or possibly file for another extension. In October, the Nasdaq stock market informed the company it was out of compliance with the minimum $1 bid price requirement. It had 180 days from the first notice to re-comply. If the stock price is still below $1, iMedia can apply for a 180-day extension.

The earlier estimated more than $40 million sale of three of iMedia's four buildings, its offices and studio in Eden Prairie and its Kentucky warehouse, comes at a critical time for the media company, which has struggled to turn a profit for years.

Last year, it experienced a range of issues including a broadcasting dispute with satellite-TV DISH Network that resulted in a six-month blackout of its channels. The company also had to come up with a $10 million write-off to end its kitchenware licensing agreement with basketball star Shaquille O'Neal. Consumers have also cut back on their discretionary purchases, which has impacted retailers far and wide but has hit the home-shopping market especially hard.

The last time iMedia posted a profit was in the summer of 2020, when it earned a net gain of $1.1 million. It had been the first time iMedia was profitable since 2017. Earlier in 2020, iMedia cut about 300 jobs because of the pandemic.

While investors usually view delays as a bad sign, Eric Wold — a senior analyst with B. Riley Securities who covers media, entertainment and outdoor leisure — said the push was necessary.

"We feel this may almost be mandatory if it provides management with the time needed to complete the sale-leaseback transaction," Wold wrote in a note to clients in late March.

Wold said Tuesday even with the multiple delays, he still agrees with his earlier assessment.