LARAMIE, Wyo. — Graham Ike had 21 points as Wyoming easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45 on Sunday.

Jeremiah Oden had 17 points for Wyoming (2-0). Hunter Maldonado added 16 points and six rebounds. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Cowboys have held opponents under 50 points in both wins. The Wyoming defense kept Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 30-percent shooting, the lowest percentage under coach Jeff Linder.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-3).

Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions leading scorer at 21 point per game, was held to only two points in 1-for-7 shooting.

