MILWAUKEE — Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points, Tyler Kolek added 17 and No. 8 Marquette defeated Notre Dame 78-59 on Saturday night.

It was the second straight blowout win for the Golden Eagles (8-2), who posted an 86-65 home win over No. 12 Texas on Wednesday.

Markus Burton led Notre Dame (4-5) with 20 points.

Marquette jumped to a 17-0 lead with Ighodaro scoring eight. He finished 6 of 8 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the game.

Notre Dame committed turnovers on eight of its first 10 possessions, finally scoring when Burton hit a putback seven minutes into the first half.

The Fighting Irish committed a season-high 19 turnovers, 13 in the first half. Their previous high was 12.

The Golden Eagles led by 28 points, 52-24, at halftime. They shot 60.7% from the floor in the first half, including making 6 of 10 on 3-point shots, and 12 of 13 on free throws.

Marquette led by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles prevailed without starting guard Stevie Mitchell, who was out with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Chase Ross, who scored eight points and had a game-high eight rebounds.

Notre Dame's Tae Davis was held to two points and two rebounds after recording a double-double in each of the last two games.

Notre Dame returned just 1.6% of its scoring from last season, fourth-lowest in the nation.

BIG PICTURE

Forcing turnovers is a big part of Marquette's game. The Golden Eagles entered Saturday ninth in the nation in turnover ratio, forcing 6.1 more per game than they commit, versus Notre Dame's minus 2.3. Shot-clock violations accounted for three of Notre Dame's first seven turnovers.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Georgetown on Saturday.

Marquette: Hosts St. Thomas on Thursday.

