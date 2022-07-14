Upper floors of the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis remained closed off Thursday due to a flooded water tank earlier this week.

A water expansion tank in the building's chiller room overflowed Tuesday night following the replacement of a water meter by the city of Minneapolis, according to a statement put out by the building's owner, Accesso. That impacted the building's electric equipment.

The flooding is unrelated to the rain earlier this week, according to Accesso.

Staff are extracting carpets and placing fans throughout affected areas, Accesso said. Once dry, Accesso will work with property staff and contracts to fix damages. Floors 26 to 51 have been evacuated.

The decision to close down portions of the building was made "out of an abundance of caution," Accesso's statement stated.

Food and drink establishments on the first and second levels of the atrium are open, said services workers.

KFAI signal knocked out

The disruption has also impacted broadcast services on the roof of the skyscraper. Mason Butler, KFAI production manager, said they had a 45-minute heads up before the broadcast grid shutdown. Fans can still listen in online.

The disruption has taken a bite out of the station's summer member drive this week, Butler said.

"At the moment, it's projected that our over the air signal will be down until the completion of that drive," Butler said. "So we are at about a quarter of our goal, which normally we would be more than halfway there at this point."

Working from home, again

The law firm of Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben has been a tenant of the IDS Center since 1974. Jim Schwebel, CEO and managing partner of the law firm said, above their office space is the water tank of the building.

"We did get very significant water damage in many areas of our office," Schwebel said. He adds there is water damage to the ceilings, carpets and furniture.

"We're comfortable that we know everything that can be done is being done, so many of our people are well-equipped to work from their homes. I guess we can thank the pandemic shutdown for that," he said.

Butler and Schwebel said they expect normal operations to return by the end of this week.

The estimated cost for fixing the flood damage is still unclear, according to Accesso, which owns several buildings in Minnesota.

The 57-story IDS Center is a Minnesota landmark. Built in 1972, the skyscraper has nearly 2 million square feet of retail and office space. It's expansive Crystal Court atrium recently got a $5 million makeover.