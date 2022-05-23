The names of two of the three men fatally shot within six hours last week in St. Paul were released by Monday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of Saint Paul, was shot about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near W. Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street.

No arrests have been made have been announced. Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

Tristan Trige, 38, of Brooklyn Park, was shot about 12:15 a.m. Friday near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and remains jailed in connection with what police have described as a domestic dispute. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

About 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Central Station along Metro Transit's Green Line, said transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

Transit police found a wounded man on the platform near 6th and Cedar streets, Kerr said. Police tried life-saving efforts, but the man was declared dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and release of the man's identity was pending.

Police have yet to address possible motives in any of the three shootings.

There have been 18 homicides in St. Paul this year. Last year saw 12 homicides in the city at this time.