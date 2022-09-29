The worker who died after being hit by a dump truck at a road construction site in downtown St. Paul was identified Thursday.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Wabasha and 7th streets, said Police Sgt. David McCabe.

Police identified the man as Peter M. Davis, 61, of Stillwater. Fire Department medics declared him dead at the scene.

The truck is owned by Ti-Zack Concrete of Le Center, Minn. Company executive Chris Hartwig declined to answer questions about the incident other than to say Davis was not his employee.

Police have yet to say who employed Davis.

While police are investigating the circumstances leading up to Davis' death, "at this time, there appears to be no indication of impairment or criminal intent," McCabe said.