MOSCOW, Idaho — Roshaun Johnson scored a school-record six touchdowns, all on the ground, and Idaho snapped a three-game losing streak with a 42-24 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Johnson had four touchdowns by halftime, tying the school record, and set the new mark with a third-quarter 10-yard run. He added a 9-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 174 yards on 30 carries. Coming into Saturday, he had 201 rushing yards total this season with four touchdowns.

Elisha Cummings added another 99 yards rushing for the Vandals (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky Conference) and Terez Traynor had 90 yards receiving. Mike Beaudry threw for 217 yards but was intercepted twice.

Justin Miller threw for 301 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds (1-8, 0-7), who have lost seven straight. They will be home to Weber State next Saturday, their final Big Sky game before departing to the Western Athletic Conference.

