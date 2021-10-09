POCATELLO, Idaho — Hunter Hays passed for two touchdowns, Tyevin Ford ran for 107 yards, and Idaho State stunned previously undefeated UC Davis 27-17 on Saturday.

UC Davis, ranked No. 8 in the FCS, fell behind 24-3 in the first half and did not score a touchdown before the fourth quarter.

The Bengals built their big lead on a 71-yard pass from Hays to Tanner Conner, a 5-yard run by Ford, a 23-yard David Allish field goal and an 18-yard pass from Hays to Xavier Guillory. Allish's 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was more than enough for Idaho State's first win of the season.

Idaho State (1-4, 1-2 Big Sky) scored on all four of its trips to the red zone and the defense helped out with two red zone interceptions.

Lan Larison scored the Aggies' first touchdown with a 4-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. After Hunter Rodrigues added a 17-yard TD run, UC Davis (5-1, 2-1) trailed 27-17 with 6:51 remaining. However, the Aggies would not get the ball back as Idaho State ran out the clock with a 13-play drive.

Rodrigues was 10-of-22 passing for 146 yards with two interceptions and Ulonzo Gilliam gained 100 yards rushing for the Aggies.

