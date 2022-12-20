Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Tuesday released the identity of the man who died in a hit-and-run crash last week in Fridley and are continuing their search for the vehicle and the driver.

Calvin Lavell Garron, age 51, of Fridley, was run over Friday afternoon in the 6000 block of NE. East River Road, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Police were alerted shortly after 5:15 p.m. of Garron being down on the ground. He was dead by the time officers arrived.

At the time he was hit, Garron was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle involved likely has front-end damage, read a statement from the Sheriff's Office, which has yet to disclose any possible description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (763) 427-1212.