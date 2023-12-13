I See Mostly 40s Through Christmas Day

Quiet Weather Continues

Other than a little light rain/snow mix late Friday into Saturday, much of the next several days will be dry and quiet with temperatures running well above average for this time of the year.

December Summary So Far

Weather conditions in the Twin Cities through the first week and a half of December have been pretty warm and dry with minimal snowfall. With temperatures running nearly +7.5F above average through the first 10 days of the month, we're currently sitting at the 14th warmest start to any December on record. We're also -2.4" below normal snowfall for the month. We still have a little more than 2 weeks left of the month, but if we fail to see any additional snow this month (which is entirely possible), this would be the 8th least snowy December on record.

Seasonal Snowfall So Far

The Twin Cities has only seen 4.5" of snow this season, which is nearly -7" below normal snowfall, which is the 47th least snowy start to any season on record. With only 4.4" of snow in Duluth, they are nearly -19" below normal snowfall and good enough for the 14th least snowy start to any season on record. Marquette, MI is more than -30" below normal snowfall and currently sitting at the 6th least snowy start to any season on record.

Seasonal Snowfall From Average

Twin Cities Average Snowfall

Depending on what 30-year average you look at, December is typically the 1st or 2nd snowiest month out of the year in the Twin Cities. If you look at the last 30 years 1993-2022, December averages 12.7" of snow and is the snowiest month of the year, followed by January with nearly 11" of snow.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, December 13th will be dry and quiet with temperatures warming into the upper 30s by the afternoon, which will be nearly +10F above average for this time of the year. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny once again with southwesterly winds around 10mph to 15mph through the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the mid 20s in the morning and will warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon with dry and sunny skies. Southwesterly winds will be around 10mph to 15mph, which may make it feel more like the freezing mark or below through the day.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday will warm into the 30s across much of the state with some low/mid 40s across the Southwestern part of the state. These readings will be nearly +5F to +15F above with mostly sunny skies.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis will be quite a bit warmer than average over the next several days and into the weekend. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s, which be nearly +10F to +20F above average with the warmest day being Thursday when temps we get close to 50F.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis over the next 7 days will be pretty warm with a string of 40s developing late week and into the weekend ahead. There could be a light rain/snow mix across parts of northern Minnesota late Friday into AM Saturday, but it doesn't look like much. We still don't see any signs of the "Big One" just yet. Enjoy the sublime December weather while you can. The other boot will drop at some point, it's just a matter of when.

The Extended Outlook Calls For Warmer Temps

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, the extended forecast looks very warm through into mid-month. Highs will warm into the 40s by the end of the week and weekend ahead. Even next week, it doesn't look bad with highs hovering in the 30s and lower 40s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures continuing across much of the nation and especially in the Midwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook shows more active weather across parts of the Southern and Southwestern US and drier weather across the Northern and Eastern US.

I See Mostly 40s Through Christmas Day

By Paul Douglas

"Oh the weather outside is frightful..." Nope. Old Man Winter is taking PTO. He may be back in January but the next few weeks will be abnormally mild, thanks to a firehose of Pacific air flooding North America.

El Nino is the primary driver of 40s in late December but let's not minimize background warming. According to Praedictix meteorologist DJ Kayser the period since August 1 is the warmest on record for the Twin Cities. 2023 will be the warmest year on record, worldwide, according to NOAA. 92% of additional fossil-fueled warming is going into the world's oceans, which retain warmth longer, releasing it slowly. A Super El Nino + rapid warming of the oceans and atmosphere are conspiring to make Minnesota snow lovers apoplectic.

Under a sunny sky we should hit 40F today, with 40s almost every day through Christmas. A brown Christmas this year, except for the MN Arrowhead, which may have a few inches of snow.

In spite of El Nino we will probably see snow and a few cold fronts in January. Enjoy the quiet.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky, a bit milder. Winds: SW 8-13. High 39.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 27.

THURSDAY: Mild sunshine, breezy. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 29. High 46.

FRIDAY: A few light rain showers possible. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 33. High 44.

SATURDAY: Clouds linger, a little slush up north. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 31. High 40.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, quiet. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 30. High 41.

MONDAY: Intervals of sun, still snow-free. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. High 29.

This Day in Weather History

December 13th

1995: A low pressure system moved across northern Minnesota, depositing a band of five to seven inch snowfall along a line from around Wheaton to north of St. Cloud and around Rush City. Alexandria received seven inches of snow. Meanwhile, in southern Minnesota, one to four inches of snow fell, along with one-quarter to one-half inch of freezing rain, which forced some school closures.

1821: An extended cold snap begins at Ft. Snelling. Highs were below zero for all but one day of a 19-day stretch.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 13th

Average High: 29F (Record: 53F set in 1891)

Average Low: 16F (Record: -21F set in 1917)

Record Rainfall: 0.48" set in 1975

Record Snowfall: 6.3" set in 1983

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 13th

Sunrise: 7:42am

Sunset: 4:31pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 49 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 42 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 53 Minutes

Moon Phase for December 13th at Midnight

1.3 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will be warmer than average across the Midwest and Western US. Much of the nation with be dry and quiet with rain across Texas and Oklahoma and areas of snow across the Central Rockies. There will also be areas of snow in the Pacific Northwest.

National Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The National Weather Outlook on Wednesday shows a lingering light snow in the Northeastern US and some coastal rains in the Pacific Northwest, but the heaviest precipitation will develop in the Central and Southern Plains with a few rumbles of thunder. Mountain snow could develop in the Central Rockies.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather outlook through Thursday shows steadier rains developing across the Central and Southern Plains with areas of snow just west in the high elevations of the Rockies. Much of the rest of the nation will be dry and quiet.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across the Southern US and the Gulf Coast States through the weekend. There could be some 1" to 3" tallies along with some thunder potential.

Extended Snowfall Outlook

According to the ECMWF weather model, heavy snows are in the forecast across the high elevations across New Mexico and Colorado. There could be a a little light snow across the Great Lakes and the Northeast, but much of the rest of the nation will be snow free.

Climate Stories

"Real or artificial? A forestry scientist explains how to choose the most sustainable Christmas tree, no matter what it's made of"

"Every year, Americans buy somewhere between 35 million and 50 million Christmas trees, and many more pull an artificial tree out of storage for the season. In all, about three-quarters of U.S. households typically have some kind of Christmas tree, surveys show. People often ask which is more sustainable – a real tree or an artificial one? It's a big debate, and the answer depends on who you ask and which factors you consider. A more useful question is: How do I find the most sustainable tree of the kind I want to get? I'm a forestry professor who works on issues of sustainability. There are advantages and disadvantages to both cut trees and artificial trees. Here are some tips to consider for each."

See more from The Conversation HERE:

"What is snow mold? Expert advice to prevent and treat a winter lawn issue that could be hiding out of view"

"Snow mold is a fungal problem that hits lawns in cold weather. It gets its name due to its tendency to develop underneath a layer of snow on top of the lawn, and only appears when the snow starts to melt. It is a common lawn disease that can infect any grass, and is caused by a lack of air circulation and the damp environment that exists under the cover of snow or wet leaves. It will show as patches of matted and dying grass once the snow thaws, but it is easily treatable. Thankfully, good lawn care practices are also a great preventative tool against the problem. We take a closer look at the symptoms of snow mold and what can be done to prevent or treat it as part of your winter lawn care."

See more from Homes & Gardens HERE:

"In the Face of Extreme Weather, Scientists Look to Adapt Crops"

"IN LATE SEPTEMBER, an international team of researchers fanned out across a remote New Mexico mountain range, in search of an elusive plant. The group trekked through the rugged landscape looking for signs of delicate vines hugging a tree, or lingering low on a dried creek bank. After seven days in the desert scrubland, the scientists left with a sample of nature's bounty: wild tepary bean plants. The scientists wanted to collect the legume, which is native to arid regions of the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, for its hardy constitution: "They have evolved in this very hot, dry climate, so they have exceptional drought and heat tolerance, and potential tolerance to some extreme soil conditions as well," said Sarah Dohle, a bean curator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who was part of the New Mexico collection effort. Those qualities could prove beneficial on a warming planet, as scientists figure out how to breed beans, peppers, potatoes, and various other grains, fruits, and vegetables that can withstand the harsh conditions of a changing climate."

See more from Undark HERE:

