Interstate 35 has reopened after an incident with police on the scene caused a detour in both directions near Faribault Sunday.

Motorists were detoured off of Interstate 35 in both directions at Medford near Faribault late Sunday afternoon. A police presence was visible on MnDOT traffic cameras.

Around 8 p.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Dougherty, the interstate section had reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.