A short stretch of Interstate 35 is closed Sunday afternoon near Faribault for a law-enforcement incident.

"We are detouring traffic around that until we get the OK from law enforcement that traffic can resume through there, so it's being detoured at Medford and up to Faribault on Highway 60," Mike Dougherty, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said Sunday.

The transportation agency established detour routes, directing traffic with law enforcement in the area.

This is an ongoing story; check back for details.