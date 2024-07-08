Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A short but busy segment of a north metro highway will close Tuesday morning and drivers will be detoured for the rest of July.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will close all lanes of Hwy. 65 in both directions between 187th Lane NE. and Viking Boulevard NE. between Ham Lake and East Bethel.

The highway will be closed through July 31 as crews work to replace a culvert under Hwy. 65 near Viking Boulevard.

"Drivers who regularly use Hwy. 65, are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible, such as I-35W or Hwy. 47 to avoid congestion and delays," the agency said.

During the closure, access to business and residences north of Constance Boulevard to 187th will be maintained, MnDOT said.

The work is part of a larger project in which MnDOT is repaving 16 miles of Hwy. 65 between Spring Lake Park and East Bethel, repairing bridges and installing cable median barriers.