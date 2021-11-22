GRACE HANSON

Hutchinson • swimming

Hanson added an exclamation point to a phenomenal career over the weekend.

A 14-time All-America, she broke both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle records in the Class 1A state meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. She won the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.57 seconds and followed with a winning time of 49.56 in the 100 freestyle.

"As long as I gave 100 percent I was going to be proud of myself," Hanson said. "I wasn't expecting to have those times."

Those victories didn't mean as much to the senior as the meet's final event, the 400 freestyle relay. She swam the opening leg for the winning foursome with a time of 3:30.74.

"There was definitely a lot more pressure on me this season, being my last year," Hanson said.

Hanson and classmate Hailey Farrell were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team every year since seventh grade.

"It was bittersweet," said Hanson, a Missouri recruit. "I couldn't be more proud of the way we ended the season. It was very emotional."

TY HOESE

Mayer Lutheran • football

Hoese picked a good time to have his best game of the season. The senior quarterback completed nine of 16 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns in the Crusaders' 41-6 victory over New York Mills in the Class 1A semifinals, helping them reach the Prep Bowl for the first time in program history.

KATIE McCARTHY

Edina • swimming

The Gophers recruit was the only swimmer in the Class 2A state meet to have a hand in three first-place finishes. McCarthy won the 200 freestyle (1:49.18) and 500 freestyle (4:52.23) and swam a leg on the Hornets' victorious 200 freestyle relay team (1:34.25).

CADEN ROSETH

Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington • adapted soccer

Roseth was a scoring machine in the CI division of the state tournament. He had four goals in the championship, leading the Blazing Cats to a 6-3 victory over Dakota United. He had back-to-back 11-goal games earlier in the tournament.

COURTNEY STAGMAN

Andover • hockey

The junior goaltender has picked up right where she left off a year ago. Stagman already owns victories over No. 3-ranked Minnetonka, No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's and No. 8 Gentry Academy in Class 2A. She allowed only three goals against those teams and had a save percentage of .957.

JACOB ANDERSON

Maple Grove • football

Anderson played a big role in Maple Grove's 35-3 victory over Eden Prairie in the Class 6A semifinals. His team trailed 3-0 in the second quarter, until he started a rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass and then returned a fumble 38 yards for another score.

EMMA KERN

Delano • swimming

The Texas recruit won the 100 backstroke (53.77) and 100 butterfly (54.80) and swam the opening leg on the Tigers' winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:35.01) in the Class 1A state meet. Kern set the Class 1A record in the 100 backstroke (53.40) during preliminaries a day earlier.

RON HAGGSTROM

