Hutchinson linebacker Alex Elliott attended a Gophers football camp over the weekend, picked up a scholarship offer from coach P.J. Fleck and on Monday committed to Minnesota for the recruiting Class of 2023.

"I am beyond excited to announce that I have made my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota!'' Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Elliott, 6-2 and 200 pounds, helped Hutchinson win the Class 4A state championship last season. He had offers from FBS schools Air Force, Army, Kansas, Northern Illinois and Ohio, plus FCS offers from Illinois State, North Dakota State and South Dakota.

A three-star recruit, he is the 11th-ranked player in Minnesota for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Elliott will make his official visit to the Gophers this weekend.

Elliott had a team-high 87 tackles for Hutchinson last season while also rushing for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the state championship game against Kasson-Mantorville, he rushed 15 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and had five tackles on defense.

Elliott is the ninth player to commit to the Gophers for the Class of 2023. Minnesota's class is ranked 19th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten in the 247Sports' composite ratings of major national recruiting services.