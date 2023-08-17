MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a hurricane early Thursday off Mexico's Pacific coast and it could become become a major hurricane as it keeps heading north over the ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Hilary had maximum winds of 75 mph (120 kph), and it was located 320 miles (515 kilometers) from the Mexican port city of Manzanillo, far from land.

The hurricane was moving at 13 mph (20 mph) west-northwest, and it was expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night or early Friday as it moves toward the Baja peninsula, near the U.S. border.