ATLANTA — Hunter Greene allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings, Will Benson homered and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of their speed to beat Reynaldo López and the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Monday night.

Greene (7-4), making his first start since taking the loss in the All-Star Game, had seven strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed a combined two runs in his last four starts.

The Reds ended a four-game losing streak and dealt the Braves their third straight loss.

Greene said he was motivated by a speech made by catcher Luke Maile when the team arrived in Atlanta.

''What he said was fantastic,'' Greene said. ''It definitely motivated me and I know it motivated the rest of the team.''

Reds manager David Bell said Greene ''wanted to be on the mound tonight. He wanted to be the guy to be out there.''

Marcell Ozuna had two hits for Atlanta, including a ninth-inning single off Alexis Díaz. Ozuna scored on Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly. Díaz walked Adam Duvall and Sean Murphy before ending the game on Orlando Arcia's fly ball to left field.

Cincinnati stole four bases, including two by Benson, and leads the majors with 143.

Benson, an Atlanta native, also gave credit to Maile encouraging players ''to be who you are to the fullest.''

Elly De La Cruz tripled to right field in the first inning and showed his speed while scoring on Jeimer Candelario's sacrifice fly to shallow right field.

De La Cruz singled in the third and scored from first on Candelario's double. De La Cruz walked and stole second — his major league leading 49th — in the fifth, when the Reds stole three bases.

Benson hit his 11th homer to right field in the third.

López (7-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. His ERA rose to 2.12 in his second consecutive loss.

Following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett, Braves 21-year-old second baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. was held without a hit in his major league debut. Alvarez's first name is Ignacio, a name he said he hears only from his mother ''if she is mad at me.''

Braves third baseman Austin Riley left the field in the top of the ninth to be with his wife, who is expecting a child.

In a pregame ceremony attended by Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Dale Murphy and other former Braves All-Stars, the logo was unveiled for the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies' fractured left wrist has been placed in a cast. He suffered the injury Sunday and was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Albies is expected to miss about eight weeks, but may not require surgery. ''I just hope for the best and the shortest recovery time,'' said manager Brian Snitker. ... IF Whit Merrifield was hit on his finger by a ball in infield drills before batting practice after he was signed earlier Monday. X-rays were negative and Merrifield's status is day to day. Merrifield, 35, was released by Philadelphia on July 12. ... OF Eli White was optioned to Gwinnett and OF Forrest Wall was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.70) will aim for his 14th win on Tuesday night in only his second career start against the Reds, who have not announced their starter.

___

