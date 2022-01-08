DENVER — KJ Hunt and Coban Porter scored 20 points apiece as Denver beat North Dakota 93-74 on Saturday.

Jordan Johnson had 15 points, eight assists and five steals for Denver (6-11, 2-2 Summit League). Touko Tainamo added 11 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Denver, which also registered a season-high 21 assists.

Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 11 points. Mitchell Sueker had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com