BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's parliament has ratified Sweden's bid to join NATO, clearing the last major obstacle to membership.
Most Read
-
The Green Book guided Black travelers safely through segregated Minnesota, too
-
How a restaurant family went from a crowd-pleasing Italian eatery to a deeply personal Mexican mini-chain
-
Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
-
Road rage possibly led to driver being shot in Blaine
-
Iron Range lawmakers bristle at 'robber baron' bill that would send mining money south