Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

STUTTGART, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to see Hungary secure third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

Hungary now faces an anxious wait to see if its three points will be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams.

It might not find out until Wednesday when the final round of group games finishes.

Germany topped the group after a late goal saw it rescue a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024