Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the Wolves' third straight win, and second over a previously undefeated team. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels made huge plays down the stretch of a 114-109 overtime victory Monday over Boston. Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out and was largely a hindrance. Is this a crossroads, good and bad, for the team? Plus a Bally Sports North update.

12:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down Joshua Dobbs' impressive debut on the fly against the Falcons on Sunday. Is it sustainable, and what did we learn about both Dobbs and the Vikings' offense? Plus fewer blitzes from the Vikings.

34:00: Poetry befitting of a four-game winning streak.

46:00: A listener with a key assist.

