Introduction: The Twins are trudging into the All-Star break, but they can't afford a letdown even after a grueling first-half pace. They have six important games against the Brewers and White Sox starting Tuesday, and the results could set the tone for the second half and trade deadline.

7:00: Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins host Michael Rand for a look at how the college sports transfer portal is impacting high school recruits. With some colleges looking at more experienced players in the portal, it is harder for younger players to get noticed.

26:00: We learned the official cause of death of Marion Barber III ... plus can the Lynx make a post-break playoff push?

