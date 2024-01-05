Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: The Gophers men's basketball team earned a huge win Thursday at Michigan, further validating the improvements they've made in Year 3 under Ben Johnson. Balanced scoring was again the key, as was a big defensive stop to preserve a 73-71 victory. Just how good can this team be? Plus the Wild lost again, sending their losing streak to four games.

9:00: Rachel Blount joins host Michael Rand for a look at the new PWHL. Minnesota's franchise won its debut 3-2 on Wednesday, and the home opener is Saturday. Blount describes a new era in pro women's hockey that could take the sport to new heights.

26:00: Ricky Rubio is retiring, and Rand has some thoughts. Plus what are Vikings fans hoping for this weekend in the finale vs. Detroit?

