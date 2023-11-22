Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $15.47 to $483.97.

The chipmaker reported strong financial results, but was weighed down by concerns over export restrictions to China.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), down $9.67 to $208.

The design software company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for its current quarter.

HP Inc. (HPQ), up 88 cents to $28.75.

The personal computer and printer maker reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), down 55 cents to $14.35.

The department store trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Deere & Co. (DE), down $15.52 to $367.13.

The maker of tractors and other agricultural equipment gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO), down 42 cents to $50.

The software maker said its founder, Claudio Erba, will step down as CEO next year.

Guess Inc. (GES), down $1.90 to $21.82.

The clothing and accessories retailer cut its financial forecast.

United Airlines Inc. (UAL), up $1.62 to $41.06.

Airlines rose as slumping oil prices raised hopes for lower fuel costs.