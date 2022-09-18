Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Many Americans are angry — at government, at our representatives and at each other. We increasingly distrust public institutions, feel powerless and fear for the future. We thrash, argue, and put our heads in the sand, hoping that somehow "this too, shall pass."

However, one group of citizens rarely feels this way — instead, they feel hopeful and empowered. These are newly naturalized "citizens by choice." As a federal judge for more than 28 years, I have presided over naturalization ceremonies in my home state of Colorado and in my adopted state of Minnesota. I have seen thousands of immigrants solemnly take their citizenship oath, then — wearing broad smiles and waving American flags — hurry to tables where they can register to vote. Their joy at being American citizens is contagious, inspiring even the most cynical onlooker.

Why is the outlook of newly naturalized citizens so positive? Why do they revel in being Americans when so many of us do not?

Although every person has individual reasons, there is a fundamental difference between these two groups. Naturalized citizens study American history and civics, proving their knowledge by passing a required citizenship test. The naturalization test has 100-plus questions, 10 of which are asked during an applicant's final interview. Almost all naturalized citizens pass the test on their first try.

In contrast, "citizens by birth" need not study nor prove their knowledge of American history or civics. Indeed, only 40% can successfully pass the naturalization test. This deficit traces back to the 1970s, when history and civics instruction was reduced, eliminated or subordinated to science and math education. As a result, in 2010 and 2018, the National Assessment of Education Progress found that not even 25% of high school graduates were proficient with civics concepts. States responded with new standards, and private and governmental entities created new educational resources, but they were all directed to students, not the adults who already missed out on critical instruction.

The scope of the civics deficit is staggering. Those who entered high school between 1975 and 2010 now range from 26 to 61 — the bulk of today's voting age public. Although not everyone in this age range is ignorant of civics, surveys repeatedly demonstrate that many do not know the fundamentals.

One quick measure of the civics deficit is this question: "What historic event does America celebrate on Sept. 17?" If you fall into a "lost generation," you may be scratching your head.

Sept. 17 was Constitution Day, commemorating the day in 1787 when delegates from 12 (not 13) former colonies signed the U.S. Constitution. And Sept. 19-23 is Constitution Week.

Why does this anniversary matter? The "blueprint" for our democratic government, our Constitution, recognizes that all political power resides with "the People" and that government only has the power that "the People" give it. A product of intense debate, compromise and 27 amendments, it has protected our rights through times of protest, division and even civil war. Although imperfect, it is the longest-lasting written constitution in human history.

Unlike many countries, America has always had a racially, ethnically, culturally and religiously diverse population. The mortar that holds these disparate societal blocs together is a shared civic identity based in an understanding of American history, our government's purpose and our responsibilities to ensure its proper functioning. With a shared American identity, we have common ground, can have difficult discussions, compromise, and fulfill our role as citizens. Without it, our differences predominate and threaten the American experiment.

So, how can we, adults, rediscover our American civic identity?

Here are some practical steps. Anyone can take an online citizenship test (e.g., www.civicsquestions.com). Voters can demand that every candidate for public office do so. Anyone can attend a naturalization ceremony, court hearing or trial; watch the state Legislature or Congress in session; search the internet for civics information and online courses, or invite a state or federal judge to speak to a group or association. In Minnesota, we are also fortunate that the federal courthouses in the Twin Cities are opening Justice and Democracy Centers — St. Paul in 2023 and Minneapolis in 2024.

Societal organizations can provide incentives, too. The 21st-century entertainment industry can reach out to busy adults with stories such as "Hamilton," in video games or computer apps. Employers can extend paid leave not only for jury duty but also for other civic activities, such as serving as an election judge. State and local governments might even rebate some fees upon proof of successful passage of the citizenship test.

Because our government exists of, by and for "the People," it is imperative that Americans in every generation share a civic identity. This requires us to commit to civic education — this time for adults.

Senior U.S. District Judge Marcia S. Krieger handles cases in Minnesota and in her home state of Colorado, where she served for more than 28 years, including six years as the chief judge. She is the co-founder of Our Courts Colorado, an adult education program that brings state and federal judges into communities throughout the state, teaching in English and Spanish.