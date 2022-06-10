INDIANAPOLIS — Natasha Howard had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Stefanie Dolson scored all nine of her points in a pivotal third quarter and the New York Liberty rolled to a 97-83 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night.

New York (5-8) trailed 43-38 at halftime, but Sami Whitcomb opened the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer to pull the Liberty within two. Crystal Dangerfield's pull-up jumper gave the Liberty a 47-46 lead. Dolson's scoring flurry over a span of 1:43 stretched the lead to 61-54 with 4 minutes left in the period and Indiana (3-12) never got closer than four from there.

Howard sank 12 of 16 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and added five assists for the Liberty, who picked up their second road win in six tries. Han Xu scored 16 in 16 minutes off the bench. Sabrina Ionescu tallied 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while reserve Marine Johannes scored 11 with six assists.

Kelsey Mitchell topped Indiana, which fell to 2-6 at home, with 23 points. Nalyssa Smith contributed 15 points and nine boards, while Victoria Vivians scored 11 on 3-of-12 shooting.

New York shot 58.5% from the floor (38 of 65) and made 13 of 28 from 3-point range (46.4%). Indiana shot 41.3% overall (31 of 75) and made just 4 of 14 from distance (28.6%).

