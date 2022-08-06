Atlanta Dream (14-17, 5-11 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (12-20, 7-9 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream visit the Minnesota Lynx. Howard ranks 10th in the league scoring 16.0 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 6-10 in home games. Minnesota is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dream are 6-9 on the road. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 6.3.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won 92-85 in the last meeting on July 28. Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 25 points, and Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sylvia Fowles is shooting 63.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lynx. Rachel Banham is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 7.8 points and four assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.