Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FREE LIBRARIES

Assist Little Free Libraries with its mission to share books. Hold a book drive at work, faith community, in a building or with a group. Staff assists in identifying Little Free Libraries in your area. littlefreelibrary.org

ENVIRONMENT

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront through on-the-ground projects, events and training. Individual and group projects include planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations. greatrivergreening.org

EVENT ASSISTANT

Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation to set up and tear down chairs and tables in the event center. Host many meetings and events. Must be able to lift and make a three-month commitment to be on the on-call list. wilder.org

ARTS

Assist North Suburban Center for the Arts with various positions including events, community outreach, front desk and facility maintenance. Fridley location. northsuburbanarts.org

FOOD SHELF

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families daily. Assist with packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 2- to 4-hour shifts. keystoneservices.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

The Camden Collective serves north Minneapolis with youth development, food share and community events. thecamdencollective.org

SCHOOL KITS

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners serves the west metro area. Group needed to collect grade-specific supply kits for students returning to school in the fall. Staffers can assist you in determining appropriate items. iocp.org

FINANCE

Reach for Resources assists those with disabilities through a variety of programs. Help with financial reporting to the board of directors. Financial background needed. reachforresources.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul with guests, organizing, pricing donations, creating and arranging displays, as well as performing other duties as assigned. Tuesday-Saturday. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to age 5. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help check in and out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

CLOTHING CLOSET

Help to ensure a positive shopping experience for Clothing Closet clients at Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Provide service to shoppers. Sort and shelve clothing donations and track household items as needed. Weekly commitment, opportunities available on weekdays during business hours. hallieqbrown.org/site

MENTOR

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options, 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

COMPUTER CLASS

Assist Neighborhood House in computer classes with students working toward digital literacy. Must be at least 18. One-hour opportunities in the mornings and evenings. neighborhoodhousemn.org

FRIEND

Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.