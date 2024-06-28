SCHOOL KITS
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners serves the west metro area. Group needed to collect grade-specific supply kits for students returning to school in the fall. Staffers can assist you in determining appropriate items. iocp.org
FINANCE
Reach for Resources assists those with disabilities through a variety of programs. Help with financial reporting to the board of directors. Financial background needed. reachforresources.org
BOOK ASSISTANT
Assist Little Free Libraries with its mission to share books across the community. Hold a book drive at work, faith community, in a building or with a group. Staff assists in identifying Little Free Libraries in your area. littlefreelibrary.org
FOOD MARKET
Assist Community Emergency Service with a wide variety of tasks. Monday-Wednesday afternoons. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org
THRIFT STORE
Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul with guests, organizing, pricing donations, creating and arranging displays, as well as performing other duties as assigned. Tuesday-Saturday. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com
TOY LIBRARY
The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to age 5. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help check in and out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org
CLOTHING CLOSET
Help to ensure a positive shopping experience for Clothing Closet clients at Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Provide service to shoppers. Sort and shelve clothing donations and track household items as needed. Weekly commitment, opportunities available on weekdays during business hours. hallieqbrown.org/site
MENTOR
Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options, 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org
WILDLIFE
Help the American Bear Association promote a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. In Orr, Minn., there are a wide range of tasks, guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. americanbear.org
FOOD PACKING
Feed My Starving Children believes hope starts with food. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org
CHAPEL ESCORT
Help the residents at St. Therese attend in-house worship services. Push wheelchairs and accompany residents. Opportunities every day of the week, mornings and afternoons. Six locations. sainttherese.org
MAINTENANCE
Breaking Free serves those impacted by sex trafficking and prostitution. Assist with building maintenance and grounds upkeep — yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal — opportunities year-round. breakingfree.net
COMPUTER CLASS
Assist Neighborhood House in computer classes with students working toward digital literacy. Must be at least 18. One-hour opportunities in the mornings and evenings. neighborhoodhousemn.org
MEAL ASSISTANT
Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Students as young as 8 can assist with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
FRIEND
Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org
Find more
Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.