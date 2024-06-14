Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ART FESTIVAL

Assist workers at the Eagan Art Festival on June 22 and 23. Site preparation and setup Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, help with check-in, transport to booths, handing out brochures, awards ceremony and more. eaganartfestival.org

ARCHIVE ASSISTANT

Help Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Assist in developing and growing the historical archive. Digitize old photos , documents and other tasks related to archiving. Work with staff on protocol and techniques. hallieqbrown.org

FOOD PANTRY

Help VEAP deliver groceries. Assist with food pickup at local grocery stores. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Evening shift on first and third Thursdays of the month. Must be at least 18. veap.org

SENIOR HELP

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors. Visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

ADOPTION ASSISTANT

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, help to shine a light on the positive outcomes involved with adoption. Work to fill gaps in support services. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. Assistance with office and events. mybellis.org

DRIVERS

Assist Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels on 21 routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Most routes take one hour or less. cesmn.org

FOOD SHELF

Help the Salvation Army with stocking and maintaining a neat, orderly food shelf. Assist with packing boxes for clients or with a produce distribution event. Weekdays. Minneapolis locations. salvationarmynorth.org

THRIFT STORE

Work at one of three Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor and organize. Shifts available 7 days/week. 2- to 3-hour shifts. arcsvaluevillage.org

MOBILIZE VOTERS

Grassroots in Action works to mobilize the north Minneapolis community through voter registration drives, phone banking, elected official forums and community engagement. A wide range of activities and events. grassrootsinactionmn.org

GIFT SHOP

Assist Saint Therese with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. Many shifts available. Opportunities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

ESL ASSISTANT

Help Vietnamese Social Service of Minnesota with adult basic education classes in St. Paul. Work with break-out groups, check work and assist students who are struggling. Weekdays, mornings or afternoons. One to three hours per week. vssmn.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

SHELTER ASSISTANT

Help the Animal Humane Society with washing dishes, doing laundry, maintaining toys and more. Flexible scheduling with opportunity to advance to greater areas of responsibility. Four locations in metro area. animalhumanesociety.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution. Help through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. A wide range of opportunities. Some group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

MENTOR

Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.



