HELP SENIORS

Help at Your Door serves seniors wishing to stay in their own homes. Help with various home support tasks — dusting, tidying, vacuuming and more. Flexible scheduling. Locations throughout the metro area. Must be 18 and vaccinated for COVID 19. helpatyourdoor.org

CAMP COUNSELORS

Camp Odayin operates for children with heart disease. Residential Camps are in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

TEEN ASSISTANT

Assist TreeHouse with teens forming meaningful relationships, helping them realize their true value. Provide safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities; 50 locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

FRONT DESK

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. Phones, correspondence, data entry, filing, greeting visitors and more. Minneapolis location. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

ARTS ASSISTANT

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. A variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

MENTORSHIP

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students for college success and beyond. Mentors for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Opportunities on Saturdays, three to four hours per week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

GREETERS

Help the Minnehaha Food Shelf greet clients and distribute food. Tuesday morning or afternoon. Assist with registration, restocking shelves and more. minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

FACILITY CARE

Help the Animal Humane Society with cleaning and other tasks to prepare the facility to receive animals. Shifts Mon.-Thu., noon to 3 p.m.; two shifts a month requested. St. Paul location. animalhumanesociety.org

ART FAIR

The Eagan Art Festival is June 22-23. Assist with site preparation and setup Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, help with check-in, transport to booths, handing out brochures, awards ceremony and more. eaganartfestival.org

FOOD PANTRY

Assist VEAP in Bloomington with the food pantry. Help with shopping and fulfilling orders, sort donations, help load vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). Weekdays, 8-5. veap.org

PET THERAPY

Bring joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone's day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with one of the nationally recognized pet therapy organizations. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

TAX PREPARER

Prepare + Prosper provides free summer tax prep and financial services. prepareandprosper.org

EARLY CHILDHOOD

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist staff with preschool programming. Work one-on-one or with small groups, three to four hours weekly for at least three months. Weekdays. peopleservingpeople.org

SEWING ASSISTANT

The American Sewing Guild seeks to advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. Sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer's patients, homeless, preemies and more. asg-mpls-stpaul.org

