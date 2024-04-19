Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

COMPUTER LAB

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills, offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org

DISABILTIY ASSISTANCE

Joni and Friends, an international disability ministry with an office in Hopkins, is recruiting volunteers for its summer Family Retreat, which will be offered over two sessions in June and August. The retreats offer a haven for families living with disability. joniandfriends.org

MENTOR

Assist TreeHouse to help teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value — to prevent hopelessness. They provide safe spaces to find support and belonging. There is a wide range of opportunities in 50 locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

PIANIST

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul by playing the piano for Catholic mass on Wednesdays, 3:30-5 p.m. lyngblomsten.org

SEWING HELPER

Help the American Sewing Guild advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. Will hold sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer's patients, homeless, preemies and more. asg-mpls-stpaul.org

CANINE ASSISTANT

Assist the Animal Humane Society. Help with food, medication, kennels, toys and other basic supplies. Things you will need are provided, along with training and care instructions. Vet techs and behaviorists also can offer their help. animalhumanesociety.org

CHECK-IN

Help PRISM at its food shelf. Schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org

LITERACY

Tutor kindergarten through third-grade students to help them achieve literacy success. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology, staff support provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available; two-10 hours per week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANTS

The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. Training for Certified Outdoor Mentors who share their outdoor skill and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org

JUROR

Assist Mitchell Hamline School of Law with a mock trial on April 26. Report at 8:30 a.m. Day ends at 2:30 p.m. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Casual dress. Each trial requires jurors to deliberate on a verdict and offer constructive criticism to the participants. mitchellhamline.edu

GREETER

Assist Memorial Blood Centers at blood donation centers in locations across the metro. Welcome donors, verify their files and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer service skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Assist with various publicity tasks and events. Flexible scheduling, but must attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.