PAINT BIRDHOUSES

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Paint gourd birdhouses for sale in the silent auction this spring. Birdhouses supplied — you provide the painting supplies and artistic creativity. wingspanlife.org

FRONT DESK

Assist the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Greet visitors, answer questions, manage phone calls, messages and other administrative tasks. Good communication skills required. Knowledge of computers is helpful, but not required. hallieqbrown.org

DRIVERS

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors with medical appointments. Run errands for a senior who is living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

WELCOME DESK

Help Neighborhood House at the new location in St. Paul. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have good interpersonal skills. Computer skills and second language skills a plus. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org

PET RESCUE

Help in pet stores once a day to care for cats. Play with the cats, feed them and clean the litter box. Opportunities in Burnsville and St. Paul every day between 5 and 7 p.m. twincitiespetrescue.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Various publicity and events. Flexible scheduling, but must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

BUILD DRESSERS

Bridging provides furniture and household goods for those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. Great team project (2-3 hours for groups of 8 to 20) to purchase dresser kits for $155 and assemble as a group. No experience needed. All necessary tools and directions provided. Bloomington or Roseville locations. bridging.org

ASSISTANT

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets that are delivered by volunteers. Arranging flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com

GOLF COMMITTEE

Reach for Resources works with people with developmental disabilities. Help with a fundraising event for the organization. Assist with sponsorships, in-kind donations, golfer recruitment and more. Monthly meetings. Next golf event scheduled for July. reachforresources.org

OUTREACH

Help Animal Humane Society represent the organization at various community events, festivals and fairs. Staff a table at the event to raise awareness of the organization. Training and materials provided. animalhumanesociety.org

COMMUNITY ACTION

The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impact on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs including Energy Assistance, Energy Conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, Civic and Community Engagement Programs. Numerous ways to volunteer. caprw.org

YOUTH MENTORING

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of positive role models. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

FAMILY VOUNTEERING

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.