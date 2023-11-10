Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PHOTOGRAPHER

Assist Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul with community center, food shelf, clothing closet, child care center, Retired Men's Club, Magnificent Golden Agers and other senior programs, activities and events hosted at the center. Your images will be shared in publications, social media and on the website. hallieqbrown.org

HAPPY HOUR

Assist Saint Therese residents with room prep, escorting residents to and from the party room, refreshments and help with cleanup. Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn Park or Friday afternoon in New Hope. Weekly or every other week. sainttherese.org

POPCORN POPPERS

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul with popcorn party on Thursday afternoons. Work in teams of two to four people. Requires ability to stand for two-plus hours. Must be over 18 to use the popcorn machine. lyngblomsten.org

FOOD SHELF

The Keystone Community Services food shelves serve approximately 100 families a day. Assist with packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Two- to four-hour shifts. keystoneservices.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

DRIVERS

Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and helps them to experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Ensure that people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro area. Scheduling is on an on-call/as-available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1-1/2 hours a time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Breaking Free serves the people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. Wide range of volunteer opportunities. Some group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

RESOURCE CENTER

Kids in Need Foundation operates a teacher resource center in Roseville. The center provides educators at eligible schools with critical supplies. kinf.org

ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities — yoga, bowling, dance, basketball, ice skating and more. reachforresources.org

LAYOUT DESIGN

The Foundation for Essential Needs works with and supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design needed to work with food shelves to assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. Ten to 20 hours a design. Work remotely, but have occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Opportunities suitable for young children. Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

BUSINESS ASSISTANT

Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs in areas of interest. ledbytruth.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Be matched with an individual, meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Locations in both east and west metro. hammer.org

