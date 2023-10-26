Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

COMPUTER TUTOR

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills. Offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org

MEAL DELIVERY

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to help 1-4 times a month. Breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Be matched with an individual, meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Locations in both east and west metro. hammer.org

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1-1/2 hours each time. Eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

BEDS FOR KIDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds to families that have recently secured stable housing. Deliver beds and bedding. Friday and Saturday deliveries. Great group opportunity. myveryownbed.org

MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist with events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

HOME HELPER

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. A variety of positions available. Handyman, light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance needed. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

TAX ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families. Work at the Tax Clinic, preparing taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Training provided. prepareandprosper.org

ESL ASSISTANT

Help Literacy Minnesota to assist with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or GEDs. This is an online opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. literacymn.org

ASSIST ADULTS

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

YOUTH ASSISTANT

Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy foods and community by providing paid internships. Interns learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org

VETERAN GROUPS

AmeriCorps Senior RSVP Greater Twin Cities hosts discussion groups for military veterans. Help with a group of 12-14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

GRANDPARENTS

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

GROCERY SHOPPING

At Your Door helps aging adults maintain their independence. Grocery shop for 3 hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.