COMPUTER TUTOR
Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills. Offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org
MEAL DELIVERY
People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to help 1-4 times a month. Breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org
BE A FRIEND
Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Be matched with an individual, meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Locations in both east and west metro. hammer.org
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1-1/2 hours each time. Eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
BEDS FOR KIDS
My Very Own Bed provides beds to families that have recently secured stable housing. Deliver beds and bedding. Friday and Saturday deliveries. Great group opportunity. myveryownbed.org
MUSEUM ASSISTANT
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist with events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org
HOME HELPER
Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. A variety of positions available. Handyman, light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance needed. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org
TAX ASSISTANT
Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families. Work at the Tax Clinic, preparing taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Training provided. prepareandprosper.org
ESL ASSISTANT
Help Literacy Minnesota to assist with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or GEDs. This is an online opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. literacymn.org
ASSIST ADULTS
Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org
YOUTH ASSISTANT
Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy foods and community by providing paid internships. Interns learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org
VETERAN GROUPS
AmeriCorps Senior RSVP Greater Twin Cities hosts discussion groups for military veterans. Help with a group of 12-14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities
GRANDPARENTS
Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org
GROCERY SHOPPING
At Your Door helps aging adults maintain their independence. Grocery shop for 3 hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org
Find more:
HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.