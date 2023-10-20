TAX ASSISTANT
Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families. Work at the Tax Clinic, preparing taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Training provided. prepareandprosper.org
ESL ASSISTANT
Help Literacy Minnesota to assist with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or GEDs. This is an online opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. literacymn.org
ASSIST ADULTS
Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org
MEAL DELIVERY
Help Open Arms of Minnesota prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutritional needs of individuals with serious and life-threatening diseases. Weekdays for 1-2 hours midday. Minneapolis and St. Paul. openarmsmn.org
YOUTH ASSISTANT
Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy foods and community by providing paid internships. Interns learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org
VETERAN GROUPS
AmeriCorps Senior RSVP Greater Twin Cities hosts discussion groups for military veterans. Help with a group of 12-14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities
GRANDPARENTS
Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org
RECEPTIONIST
Assist Walk-In Counseling Center in Minneapolis to provide counseling to people with urgent needs. Coordinate services during clinic hours. Must have good interpersonal skills. Some background in psychology or the social sciences is helpful. Commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. walkin.org
GROCERY SHOPPING
At Your Door helps aging adults maintain their independence. Grocery shop for 3 hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org
FOOD PACKING
Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all starving children hungry in both body and spirit. Two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org
COACH
Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach
SUPPORT SERVICES
Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities, transition services and housing options for those moving to independent living. Fraser provides autism services. fraser.org
EMERGENCY HELP
Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even nationwide to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org
