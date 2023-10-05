Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SNOW REMOVAL

Wingspan Life Resources needs individuals/groups to help with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on snowfall and house needs; 29 metro locations. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. wingspanlife.org

COLLEGE MENTOR

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Mentors needed for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Mentor on Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

DRIVER

Assist Saint Therese at its Woodbury location. Take residents to social outings, medical appointments and shopping. Must be at least 18 with a good driving record. Able to commit to weekly or biweekly shift. sainttherese.org

LANDMARK CENTER

The center in downtown St. Paul serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as a tour guide at the information desk or work at the gift shop. Help with special events. landmarkcenter.org

ADOPTION

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, help to shine a light on the positive outcomes involved with adoption. Work to fill gaps in support services. People with personal stories are needed. Help in the office and events. mybellis.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

TreeHouse helps teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value — to prevent hopelessness. They provide safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities. Fifty locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

CAREER AIDE

African Career Education & Resources (ACER) works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Work in areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul with guests. Accept, organize and price donations, create and arrange displays and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

SKATING COACH

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach

LOAVES & FISHES

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

FLOWER ARRANGING

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Help repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets. Arrange flowers, pick up and deliver. bluebirdsandblooms.com

FAMILY VOLUNTEERS

RSVP Greater Twin Cities has opportunities for families to volunteer together at a local shelter. Call bingo, serve meals, make sandwiches, create snacks. Help make cleaning or hygiene kits. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

TAX ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.