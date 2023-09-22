Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TAX ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help check in and check out and with re-shelving returned toys. mplstoylibrary.org

DONATION DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

BOARD MEMBER

Twin Cities Pride creates experiences that celebrate and bring together the LGBTQ community and allies. Assist with the Pride Festival held each summer. Monthly meetings, two-year terms, committee work. https://www.tcpride.org/

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) will help with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

ADULT SERVICES

Northeast Contemporary Services works with seniors who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

HELP TEENS

TreeHouse helps teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value — to prevent hopelessness. Help provide safe spaces where they can find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities. Fifty locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

THRIFT STORE

Help Neighbors, Inc., in South St. Paul. The Clothes Closet thrift store is open to the public and also provides free clothing and household items to clients. Sort, tag donations and assist customers. Weekdays. neighborsmn.org

YARD WORK

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors by assisting a senior neighbor with yard work. Perfect opportunity for teens looking for a volunteer experience. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

LIFE MENTOR

Help the Redemption Project mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

YOGA

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Assist with yoga classes on Monday evenings in St. Louis Park. reachforresources.org

HOME MAINTENANCE

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners. A wide variety of positions exist. Handyman or light carpentry. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

FLEECE TIE BLANKETS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Make blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

VIRTUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Take part in 30-minute virtual sessions to keep clients entertained and learning. Lead a song, play an instrument, demonstrate a craft project, teach about unique animals, entertain with puppets and more. Flexible scheduling. wingspanlife.org

