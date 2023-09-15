Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

YARD WORK

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors assist a senior neighbor with yard work. Perfect opportunity for teens looking for a volunteer experience. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

LIFE MENTOR

Help The Redemption Project mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

YOGA

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Assist with yoga classes on Monday evenings in St. Louis Park. reachforresources.org

HOME MAINTENANCE

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners. A wide variety of positions exist. Handyman or light carpentry. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

FLEECE TIE BLANKETS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Make blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

VIRTUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Take part in 30-minute virtual sessions to keep clients entertained and learning. Lead a song, play an instrument, demonstrate a craft project, teach about unique animals, entertain with puppets and more. Flexible scheduling. wingspanlife.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist at one of three Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor with merchandise. Two- to three-hour shifts available every day. arcsvaluevillage.org

TUTOR

Help New Directions Youth Ministry tutor north Minneapolis children grades one-12 with emphasis on mathematics. Monday through Thursday (days are flexible), 3-5 p.m. stolaflutheran.org

SMALL BUSINESS

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Bring business skills and willingness to mentor Meda business clients on a pro bono basis. Must have some relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

YOUTH MENTORS

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County. Will connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children. Spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

LITERACY MENTOR

Tutor kindergarten through third grade students. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology, staff support all provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available. 2-10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

RESPITE ASSISTANTS

Help Moments Hospice give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient — reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.