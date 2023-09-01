Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FOOD SHELF DESIGN

The Foundation for Essential Needs works with and supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design needed to work with food shelves to assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. Ten to 20 hours per design. Work remotely, but occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org

FRONT DESK

Assist PRISM at its office in Golden Valley. Greet visitors, answer phones and other duties as requested. Flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends. prismmpls.org

SPANISH SPEAKERS

Help VEAP provide basic needs and social service programs in the south metro. Speak with clients by phone. Help connect to services and set appointments. In-person interactions when the clients come in for services. Three- to four-hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org

PET THERAPY

Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings at Saint Therese. Must be registered with one of the nationally recognized pet therapy organizations. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

ADOPT -A-HOME

Be matched to one of the Hammer Residences (serving individuals with developmental disabilities) in the west metro for a family fun night. Host pizza and a movie night, a game night, art and crafts, or a variety of other activities. Flexible scheduling. hammer.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul with guests. Accept, organize and price donations; create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers; 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

GROUP VOLUNTEERING

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character & citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with your group to find a project that fits. Afternoon and evenings, weekdays. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

ASSISTANT

Donate Good Stuff helps people find a home for used items. It works with nonprofits that can use a variety of items. Declutter, donate and help the environment. donategoodstuff.org

ESSENTIALS DRIVE

Bridging distributes furniture and household items to families transitioning out of homelessness. Hold a collection drive at your workplace, school, faith community, etc. Gather new or gently used kitchen items, bedding, cleaning supplies and others. bridging.org

HAIR CARE

Share your professional skills to help Avivo provide haircuts to clients across the metro area, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org

RESPITE ASSISTANTS

Help Moments Hospice give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient — reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.