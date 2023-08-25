HORSEBACK RIDING
Help River Valley Riders provide horseback opportunities for people with special needs. Horse leader and side walker needed. Horse experience is not required — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org
FOOD SHELF
Assist Good in the Hood with its food shelf program. Set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org
BOARD MEMBER
Help Ruff Start Rescue assist at-risk animals. Two-year terms with option to renew. Must attend board meetings and serve on a committee — approximately 3-5 hours a month combined. ruffstartrescue.org
ASSISTANT
Donate Good Stuff helps people find a home for used items. They work with nonprofits that can use a variety of items. Declutter, donate and help the environment. donategoodstuff.org
ESSENTIALS DRIVE
Bridging distributes furniture and household items to families transitioning out of homelessness. Hold a collection drive at your workplace, school, faith community, etc. Gather new or gently used kitchen items, bedding, cleaning supplies and others. bridging.org
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors are needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1-1/2 hours each time you donate. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
THRIFT STORE
Work at Salvation Army thrift stores. Accept and sort donations. Customer service and more. Stores are open daily and offer flexibility. Nine metro locations. salvationarmynorth.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy food and community by providing paid internships. Youth interns learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org
LIBRARY ASSISTANT
Help Saint Therese of New Hope organize the in-house library, bring carts of books to residents, lead a reading club or start a book club. Flexible scheduling and training provided. sainttherese.org
HANDY HELPERS
Assist Help at Your Door with fix-it tasks in a client's home. Painting, minor carpentry, installation of window coverings and a variety of odd jobs. You will be matched according to your skills, availability and geographic preferences in the metro area. helpatyourdoor.org
THE ARTS
Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Assist as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers or event management. royalguard.org
HAIR CARE
Share your professional skills to help Avivo provide haircuts to clients across the metro area, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of 3 hours a month for 4 months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org
RESPITE ASSISTANTS
Help Moments Hospice give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient — reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com
Find more:
HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.