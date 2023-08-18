LIBRARY ASSISTANT
Help Saint Therese of New Hope organize the in-house library, bring carts of books to residents, lead a reading club or start a book club. Flexible scheduling and training provided. sainttherese.org
HANDY HELPERS
Assist Help at Your Door with fix-it tasks in a client's home. Painting, minor carpentry, installation of window coverings and a variety of odd jobs. You will be matched according to your skills, availability and geographic preferences in the metro area. helpatyourdoor.org
FOOD PACKING
Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all children who are hungry in both body and in spirit. Help hundreds of kids in just two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org
THE ARTS
Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Assist as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers or event management. royalguard.org
FOOD SHELF
The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Help with packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 2- to 4-hour shifts. keystoneservices.org
HAIR CARE
Share your professional skills to help Avivo provide haircuts to clients across the metro, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of 3 hours a month for 4 months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org
THRIFT STORE
Salvation Army thrift stores need you. Help with accepting, sorting and merchandising donations, customer service and more. Stores are open daily and offer flexibility. Nine metro locations. salvationarmynorth.org
RESPITE ASSISTANTS
Help Moments Hospice give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient. Read aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
Assist the Somali Youth & Family Development Centers. Design content for various social media platforms. Help craft stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Develop a social media campaign for fundraising efforts. somfam.org
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity. kinf.org
MENTOR
Assist Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org
TECH COACH
Assist Literacy Minnesota and help ESL learners in a computer lab. Learners are using online tools to teach reading, English, math, typing and more. Assist with basic technology, 2-3 hours a week for 3 months. Must be at least 18. Training provided. literacymn.org
DENTAL HEALTH
Through education programs and preventive services, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) are needed to volunteer with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org
Find more:
HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.