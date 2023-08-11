Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity. kinf.org

MENTOR

Assist Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANT

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming. Afternoon and evenings, weekdays. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

SUPPORT SERVICES

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Autism services and transition services. Housing options for those moving to independent living. fraser.org

TECH COACH

Assist Literacy Minnesota and help ESL learners in a computer lab. Learners are using online tools to teach reading, English, math, typing and more. Assist with basic technology, 2-3 hours a week for 3 months. Must be at least 18. Training provided. literacymn.org

DONATION ASSISTANT

Help Agate Housing and Services sort, organize and distribute donated items. Must be able to stand, squat, lift and move light to heavy objects. South Minneapolis location. agatemn.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Assist the Somali Youth & Family Development Centers. Design content for various social media platforms. Help craft stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Develop a social media campaign for fundraising efforts. somfam.org

RESIDENT ACTIVITIES

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides urgently needed permanent homes for adults who need housing stability. Many are older and medically frail, including veterans. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Being fluent in Spanish is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

FAMILY OUTINGS

RSVP Greater Twin Cities has opportunities for families to volunteer together at a local shelter. Help with bingo, serving meals, making sandwiches, creating snacks or assembling cleaning or hygiene kits. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

LIFE MENTOR

Assist the Redemption Project with men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue the relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

GREETERS

Help the Minnehaha Food Shelf greet clients and distribute food. Shifts are every Tuesday morning or afternoon. Assist with registration, restocking shelves and more. minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

FAMILY SUPPORT

Help the Rein in Sarcoma Foundation to serve on the Patient and Family Support Committee. The committee provides mentoring, social gatherings, informational resources and more for patients and families affected by sarcomas. Monthly meetings, with other gatherings throughout the year. reininsarcoma.org

SEWING

Help Living Well Disability Services by sewing absorbent scarves for clients to wear as part of their daily outfit. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided. Drop off in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) are needed to volunteer with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.